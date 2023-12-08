Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1880 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (2)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search