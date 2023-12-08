flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1880 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
