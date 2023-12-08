2 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1880 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

