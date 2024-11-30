flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 542,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (290) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (11)
  • Coinhouse (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (25)
  • Hermes Auctions (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (31)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (21)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (7)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (6)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (9)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Savoca Numismatik - November 30, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date November 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Hermes Auctions - October 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date October 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 27, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 27, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Hermes Auctions - September 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - December 8, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1933 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access