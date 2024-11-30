Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 542,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date November 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
