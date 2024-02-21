flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,190,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (8)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

