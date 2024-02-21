Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,190,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (8)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search