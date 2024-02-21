50 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (18) VF (16)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (8)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (2)

WAG (8)