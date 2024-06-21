Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,739,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2526 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
