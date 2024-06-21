flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,739,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2526 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

