50 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,886,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5187 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

