Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,886,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5187 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- WAG (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search