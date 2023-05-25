50 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5187 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) No grade (7)