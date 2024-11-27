flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1943 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,892,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Via (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G at auction Via - July 2, 2021
Seller Via
Date July 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1943 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 10, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access