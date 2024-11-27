50 Reichspfennig 1943 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4) No grade (1)