50 Reichspfennig 1943 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,892,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1943
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
