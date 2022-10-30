flag
50 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,315,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1560 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 76. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 D at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 D at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

