50 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1560 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 76. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)