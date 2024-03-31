flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,229,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1943 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access