50 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,229,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1943
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
