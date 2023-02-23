flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,325,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 942 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
