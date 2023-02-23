Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,325,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1943
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 942 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search