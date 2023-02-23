50 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 942 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.

