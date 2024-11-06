50 Reichspfennig 1942 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3011 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 7, 2018.

