flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1942 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3011 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (13)
  • Grün (8)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 G at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1942 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access