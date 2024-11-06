Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1942 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3011 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 7, 2018.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
