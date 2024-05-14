Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,133,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3679 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search