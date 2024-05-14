flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,133,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3679 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1942 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access