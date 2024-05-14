50 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3679 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF66 (1) Service PCGS (2)