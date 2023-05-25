50 Reichspfennig 1942 E "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (7)