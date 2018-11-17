Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,247,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
