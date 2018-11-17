50 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (4)