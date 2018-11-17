flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,247,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1942 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 17, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access