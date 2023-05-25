flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1942 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,876,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72473 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

