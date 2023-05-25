50 Reichspfennig 1942 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72473 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) PF63 (2) CAMEO (2) Service ANACS (2)