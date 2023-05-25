Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1942 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,876,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72473 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
