50 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,580,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1942 A at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

