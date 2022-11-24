Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,580,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search