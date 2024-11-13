Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,165,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1941
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
