50 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (2) VF (1)