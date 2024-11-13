flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,165,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 J at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 J at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 J at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 21, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1941 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access