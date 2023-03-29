Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1941 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,091,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1941
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4536 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 27, 2002.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
