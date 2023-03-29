flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1941 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,091,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4536 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 27, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 G at auction Inasta - December 16, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1941 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access