50 Reichspfennig 1941 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4536 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 27, 2002.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1)