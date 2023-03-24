flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1941 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,128,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (4)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2642 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 F at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1941 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access