Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1941 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,128,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1941
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2642 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
