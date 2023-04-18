flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1941 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,291,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition PF60 ANACS
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 B at auction Frühwald - March 15, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date March 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
