50 Reichspfennig 1941 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) Service ANACS (1)