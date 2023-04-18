Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1941 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,291,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1941
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition PF60 ANACS
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
