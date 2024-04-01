Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,263,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1941
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2410 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
