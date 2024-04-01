flag
50 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,263,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2410 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Künker - November 27, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
