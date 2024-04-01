50 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2410 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.

