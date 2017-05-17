50 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition AU (1)