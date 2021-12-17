flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

50 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,616,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

