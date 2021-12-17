50 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition AU (7) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) Service NGC (3)