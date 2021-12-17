Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,616,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
