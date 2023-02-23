flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1940 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1940 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1940 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,663,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 F at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 F at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 F at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
