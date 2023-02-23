50 Reichspfennig 1940 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1)