50 Reichspfennig 1940 E "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,618,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
