50 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4674 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) No grade (1)