Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,800,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4674 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
