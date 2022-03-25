flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,800,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4674 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 D at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 D at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 D at auction Künker - March 10, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

