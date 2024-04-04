Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,128,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
