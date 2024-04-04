flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,128,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Category
Year
Search

