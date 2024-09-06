Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,600,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
