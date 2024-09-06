50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)