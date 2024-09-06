flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,600,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Frühwald - July 8, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date July 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
