50 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition AU (1)