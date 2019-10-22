flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1237 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place September 7, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Tauler & Fau - October 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
