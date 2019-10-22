50 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1237 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place September 7, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)