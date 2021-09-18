50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5183 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (9) XF (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (8)

Frühwald (10)

Grün (2)

WAG (1)

Zöttl (1)