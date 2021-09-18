flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,482,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5183 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

