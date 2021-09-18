Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,482,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5183 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (8)
- Frühwald (10)
- Grün (2)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
12
