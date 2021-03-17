50 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)