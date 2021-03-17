flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR

