50 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,114,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1559 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 91. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CZK
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Artemide Aste - October 4, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 8, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Coinhouse - June 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

