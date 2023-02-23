Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,565,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place July 23, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
12
