50 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,565,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place July 23, 2014.

Сondition
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Aurea - December 8, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Künker - July 24, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

