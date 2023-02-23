50 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place July 23, 2014.

