Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,602,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5639 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Aurea
Date October 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CZK
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search