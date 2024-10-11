flag
50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,602,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5639 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Aurea - October 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date October 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CZK
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Niemczyk - June 17, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

