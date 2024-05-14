flag
50 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,924,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

