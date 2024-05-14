Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,924,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (4)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
