flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,648,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Aurea - October 3, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date October 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Aurea - October 3, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date October 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access