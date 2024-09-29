50 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.

