Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,826,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Katz (10)
- Numisa (2)
- Rauch (8)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (6)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search