50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

