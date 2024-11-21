flag
50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,826,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (10)
  • Numisa (2)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (6)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

