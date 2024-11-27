Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,826,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
