flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,826,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (8)
  • Coinhouse (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (28)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access