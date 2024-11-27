50 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (31) XF (28) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Aurea (8)

Coinhouse (5)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frühwald (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (3)

ibercoin (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (28)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)