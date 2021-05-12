flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1935 J (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,438,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1674 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Möller (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

