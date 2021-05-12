50 Reichspfennig 1935 J (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1674 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) No grade (2)