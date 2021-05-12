Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 J (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,438,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1674 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
