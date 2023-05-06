Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,540,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
