50 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (10) No grade (1)