flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,540,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1935 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access