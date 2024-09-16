Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 F (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,061,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
