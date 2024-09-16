50 Reichspfennig 1935 F (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Сondition AU (4)