50 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,418,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
