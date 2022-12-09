flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,418,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

