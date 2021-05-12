Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Third Reich)
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,688,000
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4648 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 17, 2019.
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
