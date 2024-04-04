Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,912,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
Seller 17 Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
