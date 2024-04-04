50 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) VF (1)