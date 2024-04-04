flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,912,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • 17 Auctions (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction 17 Auctions - February 25, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction 17 Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
