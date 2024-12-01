flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,853,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1932 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

