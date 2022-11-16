Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,540,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark G. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1559 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (12)
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
