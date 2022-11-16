flag
5 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,540,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark G. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1559 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

