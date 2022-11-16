5 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark G. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1559 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (26) VF (16) F (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Sonntag (2)

WAG (12)