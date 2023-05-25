Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1943 F "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,891,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1943
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (7)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search