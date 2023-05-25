flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1943 F "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,891,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 F at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

