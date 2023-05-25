5 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3702 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place October 19, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)