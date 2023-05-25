flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,650,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3702 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place October 19, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 D at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
