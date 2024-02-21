5 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2521 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

