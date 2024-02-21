flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 833,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2521 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Zöttl - May 21, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Aurea - April 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction ANTIUM AURUM - November 27, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

