5 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 833,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1943
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2521 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
