Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,662,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search